Buy or sell: Gift Nifty up, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 30 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 30 June 2026: They key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market is expected to trade with a cautious bias as investors closely monitor renewed geopolitical tensions ahead of the next round of US–Iran peace talks. Crude oil prices continue to hold on to their recent gains, with Brent trading in the $70–71 per barrel range following the latest military exchanges between the United States and Iran over the weekend. Investor attention is now firmly focused on the upcoming negotiations in Doha, with hopes that diplomatic progress will help ease regional tensions. However, any escalation or disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could reignite concerns over energy supplies, inflation and global risk sentiment, making developments in the region the key market driver in the sessions ahead.

On the domestic front, concerns persist after India's summer crop sowing trailed last year's pace due to a delayed start to the monsoon season. The slower planting progress has raised questions over agricultural output and rural demand, although the outlook will largely depend on the pace and distribution of rainfall in the coming weeks.

What does the Gift Nifty Live Chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart indicated a cautious-to-positive opening on Monday, with the index trading around 50 points above Monday's spot Nifty close. By 7:35 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading near 24,100, reflecting a 50-point premium over the Nifty 50 index's previous close.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the key benchmark indices o the Indian stock market may have a cautious to positive start on Dalal Street as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading around 50 points above Monday's spot Nifty close.

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the key index has been in consolidation, hovering between the range of the 200-period MA of the 23,850 level and the 24,250 zone since the last couple of sessions, with bias overall maintained with a cautiouslysome positive approach.

“A decisive breach above the 24,250 zone shall establish conviction and trigger a further rise to the initial target of the 24,400 - 24,600 levels. On the downside, the major and crucial support would be maintained near the 200-DEMA level of the 23,850 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact,” said Parekh.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said the index continues to consolidate, hovering above the 200-DEMA level of the 57,150 zone, with consolidation visible with the frontline banking stocks maintaining their bias and needing a decisive directional move to decide the further movement of the index.

“On the upside, the index would need a decisive move past the near-term resistance of the 58,700 level to trigger a fresh rise, whereas, on the downside, it would have the important near-term support positioned near the 200-DEMA at the 57,150 level, which needs to be sustained as of now. The support for the day is seen at 23,800 levels, while the resistance is seen at 24,100 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 57,000-58,500 levels,” said Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Liladher.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: MCX, IEX, and JSW Energy.

1] MCX: Buy at ₹2930, target ₹3020, Stop Loss ₹2880;

2] IEX: Buy at ₹125, Target ₹130, Stop loss ₹122; and

3] JSW Energy: Buy at ₹583, Target ₹600, Stop Loss ₹573.