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Buy or sell: Gift Nifty up, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Meesho, Max Financial Services, and GIPCL

Asit Manohar
Updated25 May 2026, 07:33 AM IST
Stock market today:Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has predicted a gap-up opening as the Gift Nifty live index is trading around 300 points higher.
Stock market today:Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has predicted a gap-up opening as the Gift Nifty live index is trading around 300 points higher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks, 25 May 2026: Amid mixed global cues, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market remained volatile but finished marginally higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index ended 64 points higher at 23,719. The BSE Sensex gained 231 points and closed at 75,415. The Bank Nifty index gained 615 points and finished at 54,055.

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Sectoral participation remained mixed, with banking, financials, and metals leading the gains, while pharma and IT counters traded relatively subdued. Meanwhile, broader markets remained muted, with both midcap and smallcap indices ending almost unchanged, which was also reflected in the overall market breadth.

What Gift Nifty signals?

The Gift Nifty Live Chart is signalling a big gap-up opening on Monday. The Index is trading around 24,000 levels, nearly 300 points higher than the Nifty spot close on Friday.

Stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a gap-up opening on Dalal Street, as the Gift Nifty live chart is trading around 300 points lower than Tuesday's Nifty spot close. She said the 50-stock index may target 24,300 levels after sustaining above the 50-DEMA hurdle placed at 24,000.

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On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the index would target to achieve the 50-DEMA level at 24,000 zone in the coming sessions and further ahead the 24,300 band would be the crucial hurdle which needs to be breached decisively to establish conviction. On the downside, the index would continue to have the important support at 23,200 zone which needs to be sustained.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the index indicated an optimistic move during the session which was missing for a long time and recovering from the 53,500 zone closed the session just above the 54,000 zone with some of the frontline banking stocks like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank indicating improvement in the bias expecting for further rise in the coming sessions.

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“The Bank Nifty index would have the important 50-DEMA level at 55,300 zone which needs to be breached decisively and thereafter, 56,400 level above which, it can establish conviction for further upward move in the coming days,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today

Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Meesho, Max Financial Services, and GIPCL.

1] Meesho: Buy at 198, Target 205, Stop Loss 195;

2] Max Financial Services: Buy at 1652, Target 1750, Stop Loss 1620; and

3] GIPCL: Buy at 149, Target 160, Stop Loss 145.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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