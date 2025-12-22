Groww share price extends gains, jumps 6.5% today after Jefferies gives a thumbs up; stock up 72% from IPO price

Groww share price jumped 6.5% on Dalal Street in Monday’s trade after foreign brokerage Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock, backing the Bengaluru-based financial services firm’s growth prospects across its broking business, new initiatives and margin expansion.

Jefferies has set a target price of ₹180, which implies an upside of nearly 12% from the stock’s closing price on Friday. The brokerage said Groww has multiple growth levers that could support an earnings per share (EPS) CAGR of 35% over the FY26–FY28 period.

The stock has climbed sharply almost 72% since listing and is now trading close to double its issue price of ₹100. Today is the third straight session of gains for the stock. It rose almost 12% in the previous session.