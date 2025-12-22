Mint Market
Groww share price extends gains, jumps 6.5% today after Jefferies gives a thumbs up; stock up 72% from IPO price

Groww's share price surged 6.5% after Jefferies initiated coverage, targeting a price of 180, indicating a 12% upside. The brokerage expects a 35% EPS CAGR from FY26 to FY28, with strong investor interest in its IPO, which was subscribed nearly 18 times.

Pranati Deva
Published22 Dec 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Groww share price extends gains, jumps 6.5% today after Jefferies gives a thumbs up; stock up 72% from IPO price (Bloomberg)

Groww share price jumped 6.5% on Dalal Street in Monday’s trade after foreign brokerage Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock, backing the Bengaluru-based financial services firm’s growth prospects across its broking business, new initiatives and margin expansion.

Jefferies has set a target price of 180, which implies an upside of nearly 12% from the stock’s closing price on Friday. The brokerage said Groww has multiple growth levers that could support an earnings per share (EPS) CAGR of 35% over the FY26–FY28 period.

The stock has climbed sharply almost 72% since listing and is now trading close to double its issue price of 100. Today is the third straight session of gains for the stock. It rose almost 12% in the previous session.

Groww’s parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, made its Dalal Street debut at a 14% premium over the IPO price of 100 per share. The company’s 6,632-crore initial public offering saw strong investor interest, with the issue being subscribed nearly 18 times overall.

 
 
