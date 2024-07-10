Buy or sell: ICICI Direct recommends two stocks for this week

ICICI Direct Research has recommended two stocks to buy or sell this week - Alkem Laboratories and Asian Paints India.

Vaamanaa Sethi
First Published10 Jul 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Buy or sell: ICICI Direct picks Alkem Laboratories and Asian Paints India among weekly stock recommendations.
Buy or sell: ICICI Direct picks Alkem Laboratories and Asian Paints India among weekly stock recommendations.

Indian stock market: Indian stock market indices closed approximately half a percent lower due to profit booking after reaching higher levels, on Wednesday. The Sensex fell by 426.87 points, or 0.53%, settling at 79,924.77, while the Nifty 50 finished 108.75 points, or 0.45%, down at 24,324.45.

Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty index ended the session down by 379.50 points, or 0.72%, closing at 52,189.30. Throughout the day, the index ranged from a high of 52,528.80 to a low of 52,075.40.

Also Read | Multibagger: Voltas rockets 80% in 8 months, delivers over 170% returns in 4 years

“The Nifty made fresh all-time high supported by Automobile and Pharmaceutical stocks. For the day, our bias continue to remain positive and we expect Nifty to move towards 24550- 24600 levels. On the downsides, 24300 is expected to act as major support area,” said brokerage firm ICICI Direct in a report.

ICICI Direct Research has recommended two stocks to buy or sell this week - Alkem Laboratories and Asian Paints India.

Stock picks

Alkem Laboratories: But at 5060-5085 | Target Price: 5410 | Stop Loss: 4874.9

Pharmaceuticals have shown renewed strength after a few weeks of consolidation. Alkem Laboratories has witnessed long positions in the futures segment, and rising delivery volumes indicate accumulation at lower levels during the consolidation phase. The current momentum in the pharma sector, along with the stock current setup, presents a favorable risk-reward scenario, suggesting potential upward movement towards 5410 levels.

Also Read | PNC, Ashoka Buildcon, KNR share price: Should you Buy or Sell before Q1 results?

Asian Paints India: Sell at 2925-2935 | Target Price: 2780 | Stop Loss: 3021

Paint stocks have been underperforming over the past few months compared to the headline indices. The stock has failed to surpass major resistance level of 3000. Additionally, option data shows that the 3000 Call strike holds a maximum open interest, indicating a strong supply point. The stock is once again moving down from current levels, presenting a shorting opportunity. We believe this stock may see a downward move towards lower levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 07:43 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: ICICI Direct recommends two stocks for this week

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.00
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-3.8 (-2.21%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.95
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Bharat Electronics

333.70
03:58 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-0.85 (-0.25%)

Ashok Leyland

225.95
03:52 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.4 (-1.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Capri Global Capital

225.65
03:49 PM | 10 JUL 2024
11.15 (5.2%)

Vardhaman Textiles

532.60
03:47 PM | 10 JUL 2024
26 (5.13%)

India Cements

295.50
03:29 PM | 10 JUL 2024
13.85 (4.92%)

NLC India

276.40
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
12.9 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue