Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 26
Buy or sell stocks in Indian stock market: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Jai Corp, IDFC First Bank, and Happiest Minds
Buy or sell stocks in Indian stock market today: After showing an excellent upside recovery from the lows on Thursday, the Indian stock market shifted into a range-bound action for the whole session on Friday and closed in the red territory. After climbing to a new all-time high of 22,297, the Nifty 50 index went off 4 points and closed at the 22,212 level, the BSE Sensex slipped 15 points and ended at the 73,142 mark while the Bank Nifty index lost 108 points and finished at 46,811 level.
