Buy or sell indicator: Gift Nifty signals flat start, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Buy or sell indicator for 18 August 2026: Amid soaring crude oil prices due to the escalating tension in the Middle East, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to trade cautiously. The Gift Nifty live chart is also signalling a flat-to-negative opening, with the index trading around 24,300, about 70 points below yesterday's close. However, the index is around yesterday's spot Nifty close of 24,287. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, is also predicting a flat opening. Vaishali Parekh recommended three stocks to buy today — Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Godrej Properties, and TVS Motor Company.
The GIFT Nifty futures are trading near the 24,300 mark, suggesting a largely flat opening for domestic equities, compared with the Nifty's previous close of 24,287. The index is down by around 70 points from its previous close of 24,375.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the 50-stock index witnessed a volatile session, hitting a low of 24,225 and thereafter recovering to close near the 24,300 zone, with the overall bias slightly weakening and the index slipping in a gradual slide.
“The Nifty 50 index would continue to have the important support of the 24,000 zone and would anticipate a decent revival to sustain the bias. On the upside, the important 200-period MA at the 24,700 zone would be the resistance hurdle which needs to be crossed decisively,” said Parekh.
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, the key benchmark index, still gripped near the important 200-period MA of 57,500 level, has been hovering within a tight range and has managed to sustain above the important 50-EMA level at 57,200 zone with overall bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach.
“The Bank Nifty index would need a decisive breach above the tough resistance hurdle at the 58,600 zone, whereas the important and major support would be positioned near the 100-period MA at the 56,000 level, which needs to be sustained to maintain the trend intact,” the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said.
As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Godrej Properties, and TVS Motor Company.
1] Chennai Petroleum Corporation: Buy at ₹1382, Target ₹1450, Stop Loss ₹13352;
2] Godrej Properties: Buy at ₹2054, Target ₹2150, Stop Loss ₹2010; and
3] TVS Motor Company: Buy at ₹4385, Target ₹4560, Stop Loss ₹4300.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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