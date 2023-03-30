Buy or sell indicator: Anuj Gupta recommends 3 stocks to buy after stock market holiday2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Buy or sell indicator: Nifty is still in 16,800 to 17,200 range and bullish or bearish trend can assumed on breakage of either side of the range, believes Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities
Buy or sell stock: Following strong global market sentiments after ease in bank crisis in US, Indian stock market ended green on Wednesday. After trading below 17,000 but above 16,800 for few sessions, Nifty 50 index finally ended 17,000 levels, logging 129 points gain on Wednesday. 30-stock index BSE Sensex surged 346 points and finished at 57,960 mark while Nifty Bank index ended 342 points higher at 39,910 levels. In broad markets, both small-cap and mid-cap indices generated alpha return on Wednesday as small-cap index ascended 1.68 per cent while mid-cap index appreciated 1.67 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started