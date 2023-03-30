Stocks to buy after stock market holiday

Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities believes that Nifty is still facing strong hurdle at 17,200 levels and it is still trading in 16,800 to 17,200 range. The IIFL Securities expert maintained that bullish or bearish trend on Dalal Street can be assumed on breakage of either side of the range. Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities went on to add that Nifty Bank index has surged after short covering trigger followed by breakout in the index at 39,500 levels. Asked about stocks to buy on Friday, Anuj Gupta recommended three buy or sell stocks for Friday and those three intraday trading stocks are HDFC Bank, ONGC and JSW Steel.