Buy or sell: Is it wise to accumulate SBI, HDFC Bank shares in FY25? — explained
Buy or sell stocks in FY25: Despite the rally in SBI share price in recent sessions, the PSU stock is available at an attractive PE multiple, say experts
Buy or sell stocks: Despite a strong rally in PSU bank stocks, shares of State Bank of India (SBI) remained a laggard. However, the SBI share price has delivered strong upside movement in the last two months. SBI share price has risen from around ₹605 to ₹753 apiece level, logging around 25 percent rise in this time. However, Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank major HDFC Bank shares continue to trade sideways to negative at this time. HDFC Bank share price has come close to the historical low of its PE multiple as well. Interestingly, the Nifty Bank index has risen nearly 5 percent in the last two months. So, an investor looking for a value pick available at a discounted price might find it hard to decide whether they should look at SBI and HDFC Bank shares or not.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started