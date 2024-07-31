Buy or sell: JSW Energy to Tata Steel, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 31

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —JSW Energy, Tata Steel, and GNFC.

Nikita Prasad
Published31 Jul 2024, 06:31 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock market today: Nifty 50 index's support for the day is seen at 24,700 levels while the resistance is seen at 25,000 levels, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Stock market today: Nifty 50 index’s support for the day is seen at 24,700 levels while the resistance is seen at 25,000 levels, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex settled flat in the previous session as investors continued to sell on profit amid mixed global cues. The benchmarks were near all-time highs, led by value-buying in HDFC Bank and Tata Motors. Meanwhile, the mid-cap and small-cap segments continued outperforming the benchmarks despite concerns over their high valuations.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 81,349.28 against its previous close of 81,355.84 and touched its intraday high and low of 81,815.27 and 81,230.44, respectively. The index settled 100 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 81,455.40, with 16 stocks in the green on Tuesday. 

The BSE Midcap index rose 0.27 per cent, while the Smallcap index climbed 0.88 per cent. Despite heavy volatility, the combined market valuation of all BSE-listed companies hit the $5.50-trillion ( 460 lakh crore) milestone for the first time.

Also Read: US inflation cools for third straight month at 0.1% in June; Wall Street lifts Fed rate cut bets for September

The NSE Nifty edged up 21.20 points, or 0.09 per cent, to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,857.30. During the day, it surged 135.65 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 24,971.75. The index hit a low of 24,798.65. The benchmark was nearly 30 points away from hitting the psychological 25,000 mark, during intra-day trade.

The US Federal Reserve's rate-setting panel led by Fed chair Jerome Powell will deliver its monetary policy decision later tonight. The US Central Bank is expected to keep rates unchanged this time, but market participants will focus on hints that support the expectation that rate cuts may start in September.
 

Intraday trading tips for Wednesday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, ‘’Nifty would need a decisive breach above the psychological zone of 25,000 to continue with the upward move. The next higher targets of 25,500 are visible, with the 24,400 zone as the important and crucial support level as of now.''

For Bank Nifty, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert added that it would need a decisive breach above the 52,800 zone to trigger a breakout and expect a fresh upward move. The next higher targets are anticipated at 53,500 and 55,100. The zone near 51,000 would be the important and crucial support level.

Regarding stocks investors can buy, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today: GNFC, JSW Energy, and Tata Steel.

 

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50's performance today, Vaishali Parekh said, ‘’Nifty has been witnessing resistance near the 25,000 zone and with consolidation.''

‘’Bank Nifty has been hovering near the 51,400-51,600 zone since the last two sessions,'' added Parekh. According to the expert, the daily support for Nifty is seen at 24,700 levels while the resistance is seen at 25,000 levels. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 51,200-52,000 levels.
 

Also Read: SEBI cracks down on F&O trading mess, suggests contract size to strike price for retail investors; 7 key measures
 

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 24,700

Resistance - 25,000
 

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 51,200

Resistance – 52,000.

 

Stocks to buy today

  1. GNFC: Buy GNFC at 713, Target 742, Stop Loss 698
  2. JSW Energy: Buy JSW Energy at 715.25, Target 745, Stop Loss 700
  3. Tata Steel: Buy Tata Steel at 164, Target 172, Stop Loss 160.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$30 B

1 of 14Read Full Story
60

2 of 14Read Full Story
18.4 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
$200 M

4 of 14Read Full Story
100

5 of 14Read Full Story
₹3,741.2 Cr

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹2 T

7 of 14Read Full Story
₹46.75 Cr

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

9 of 14Read Full Story
633

10 of 14Read Full Story
$10 B

11 of 14Read Full Story
137

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
13

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 06:31 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: JSW Energy to Tata Steel, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 31

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

183.00
03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
2.8 (1.55%)

Bharat Electronics

318.00
03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
-3.35 (-1.04%)

Tata Steel

164.05
03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
1.2 (0.74%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

348.50
03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
10.7 (3.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fine Organic Industries

5,875.45
03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
522.2 (9.75%)

Computer Age Management Services

4,692.20
03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
409.8 (9.57%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

200.00
03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
17.1 (9.35%)

Kansai Nerolac Paints

304.85
03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
23.35 (8.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.000.00
    Chennai
    70,451.000.00
    Delhi
    69,970.000.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue