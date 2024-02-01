Buy or sell on Budget 2024 date: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 1
Buy or sell stocks: On the Budget 2024 date, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Man Industries, Arvind Fashion, and Godrej Agrovet
Buy or sell stocks for today: Ahead of the budget 2024 date and the US Fed meeting outcome, the Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended 203 points higher at the 21,725 level, the BSE Sensex gained 612 points and closed at the 71,752 mark while the Bank Nifty index shot up 629 points and closed at the 45,996 level. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio rose sharply to 2.14:1.
