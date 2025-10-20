Buy or sell on Diwali 2025: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 20 October 2025

Buy or sell on Diwali 2025: The Indian stock market continued the upbeat trend for the third straight session on Friday. The Bank Nifty index climbed to a new lifetime high of 57,830.20. The Nifty 50 index finished 124 points higher at 25,709, while the BSE Sensex ended 484 points higher at 83,952. Such a positive trend on Dalal Street ahead of Diwali 2025 has boosted the morale of bulls.

Among sectors, Capital Market and Reality indices outperformed last week, with Capital Market gaining 5% and Reality up by 4%, whereas Media and IT indices lost the most. Media was down by 2.40% and IT by 1.80%.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index broke above the 25,500 resistance and extended its gains further. The 50-stock index is now set to touch 26,000 and 26,300 in the near term. One should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index extended the gains further moving past the important 25,700 level with the frontline stocks like M&M, ICICI Bank, ITC, RIL and HDFC Bank pulling the index to hit almost the 25,800-zone strength but witnessed some profit booking in the second half to shed some gains maintaining the overall bias strong. The index would be aiming to retest the previous peak of 26,300 zone in the coming days with the undertone maintained strong, having the important support positioned near 25,300 level as of now."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index has reached our initial target of 57,700 zone with strength indicated, and the results outcome of the frontline banking stocks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank shall decide the further course of the index with overall bias maintained strong, expecting a further rise in the coming days. The index would have the important support near the 56,000 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact."

Parekh said that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is placed at 25,600, while the resistance is seen at 25,900. The Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 57,300 to 58.300.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks on Diwali 2025: Delhivery, PG Electroplast, and Laurus Labs.

1] Delhivery: Buy at ₹465.35, target ₹490, Stop Loss ₹455;

2] PG Electroplast: Buy at ₹588, Target ₹615, Stop Loss ₹576; and

3] Laurus Labs: Buy at ₹900, Target ₹945, Stop Loss ₹880.