Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 15:58:36
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 905.80 9.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.25 4.25%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,160.30 3.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,572.10 2.69%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 337.70 8.97%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell on Lok Sabha Election result: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 4
BackBack

Buy or sell on Lok Sabha Election result: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 4

Asit Manohar

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Indian Hotels Company, Gujarat Gas, and Chambal Fertilisers

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has exceeded the previous peak zone of 23,100, which signifies a strong trend, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has exceeded the previous peak zone of 23,100, which signifies a strong trend, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell on Lok Sabha Election result: Following strong global market sentiments, better-than-expected Indian GDP numbers and exit polls giving the third term to the Narendra Modi government, the Indian stock market registered a robust rally on Monday. The Nifty 50 index logged its best session in over three years as the 50-stock index ended 733 points higher after touching a new high of 23,338. Other two frontline indices also touched new record highs. The BSE Sensex registered over 2500 points gain and touched a new high of 76,738 during the Monday rally. The Bank Nifty index surged around 2000 points and made a new lifetime high of 51,133 on the penultimate day of the Lok Sabha Election result.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that the Nifty 50 index has exceeded the previous peak zone of 23,100, which signifies a strong trend. Prabhudas Lilladher predicted a further rally on the Lok Sabha Election results date if the outcome is in sync with the Exit Polls 2024. Vaishali said that the next target for Nifty today is 23,500 to 23,800. She said Bank Nifty today may trade in the 50,400 to 51,800 range.

On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three buy or sell stocks: Indian Hotels Company, Gujarat Gas, and Chambal Fertilisers.

Stock market today

On the outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessing a huge gap up opening, has breached above the previous peak zone of 23,110 levels to scale a new high creating history on the eve of the Lok Sabha election outcome day signifying strong trend and is anticipated for further rise in the coming days. The index would have the next targets of 23,500 and 23,800 levels open on the higher side with the 22,800 zones maintained as the crucial support zone."

"The Bank Nifty index has gained strength, achieving the 51,000 landmark, and has next targets of 52,600 and 53,500 levels in the coming days. The index with the bias turned strong and expected a further rise, with the 49,600 zone as the crucial support from current levels," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that today, Nifty's immediate support is at 23,100, while the resistance is at 23,500. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 50,400 to 51,800.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1] Indian Hotels Company: Buy at 576.50, target 600, stop loss 565;

2] Gujarat Gas: Buy at 569.50, target 595, stop loss 558; and

3] Chambal Fertilisers: Buy at 407, target 430, stop loss 397.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Jun 2024, 06:57 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue