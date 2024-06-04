Buy or sell on Lok Sabha Election result: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 4
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Indian Hotels Company, Gujarat Gas, and Chambal Fertilisers
Buy or sell on Lok Sabha Election result: Following strong global market sentiments, better-than-expected Indian GDP numbers and exit polls giving the third term to the Narendra Modi government, the Indian stock market registered a robust rally on Monday. The Nifty 50 index logged its best session in over three years as the 50-stock index ended 733 points higher after touching a new high of 23,338. Other two frontline indices also touched new record highs. The BSE Sensex registered over 2500 points gain and touched a new high of 76,738 during the Monday rally. The Bank Nifty index surged around 2000 points and made a new lifetime high of 51,133 on the penultimate day of the Lok Sabha Election result.
