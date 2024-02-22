Buy or sell: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying Godrej Consumer Products and HDFC Bank stocks today
Buy or sell stocks: Osho Krishan has recommended two stocks to buy today - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended Wednesday's trading session in red amid weak global cues, and as Asian markets witnessed mixed trends.
