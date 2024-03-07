Buy or sell: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying HDFC Life and Kotak Mahindra Bank stock today
Buy or sell stocks: Osho Krishan has recommended two stocks to buy today - HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Thursday's session at a record high due to a robust trend in US markets and inflows of foreign funds.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started