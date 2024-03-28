Buy or sell: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying Max Financial Services and Birlasoft today
Buy or sell stocks: Osho Krishan has recommended buying two stocks for Thursday - Max Financial Services Ltd and Birlasoft Ltd.
Stock Market News: On the last trading day of the fiscal year 2024, the domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began the day higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in information technology stocks and financials. However, significant volatility is anticipated ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry.
