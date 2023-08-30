Buy or sell: Paints sector in consolidation mode. Add Kansai Nerolac, reduce Asian Paints, Berger3 min read 30 Aug 2023, 01:31 PM IST
ICICI Securities advises investors to stay underweight in paint stocks as the likely increase in competitive intensity may hurt industry profitability and cap valuation multiples. The brokerage has a ‘Reduce’ rating on Asian Paints, Berger, Akzo and Indigo Paints, and ‘Add’ rating on Kansai Nerolac.
The Indian paint industry is evolving from a ‘somewhat rational competition’ to a ‘perfect competition’ market and analysts expect an accelerated industry consolidation over FY23-FY30.
