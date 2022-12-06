Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd said that the “Nifty witnessed a volatile session hitting an intraday low of 18591 levels recovering thereafter to resist near 18720 zone just to close near the 18700 levels on a flat note. The index, as said earlier, has the immediate support zone of 18500 levels and can expect some consolidation as of now. The support for the day is seen at 18600 while the resistance is seen at 18850."