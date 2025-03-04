Buy or Sell: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks to buy today — 04 March

As a rebound is in progress, resistance remains at 22,500, with the Max Pain Point at 22,400, which will come into play as possibility of a rebound unfolds. The 22,400 level is the first hurdle, and a move above this is needed hence for a recovery. The heavy put writing at 22,500 continues to be a strong resistance zone for this week’s expiry. The put call ratio (PCR) is around 1 for both indices, indicating that the market is evaluating the next course of action.