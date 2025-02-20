Buy or Sell: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks to buy today—20 February
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Thursday, 20 February.
Stock market recap for 19 February
After witnessing some sharp decline on 19 February, the markets are now resolved to hold on to the much hallowed 22800 and survive the intense selling pressure. While the entire market was bracing for a decline, as we mentioned yesterday, the intraday support around 22800 in Nifty continues to hold.