Buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends BEL, Jio Financial Services, SML Isuzu stock for today
Buy or sell stocks: Rajesh Palviya has recommended three stocks today - Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Jio Financial Services Ltd, and SML Isuzu Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices started off Friday's session with minor gains amid positive global cues. For the fifth consecutive session, the Nifty 50 touched a record high, fuelled by a rise in information technology (IT) stocks and following a global equity rally.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started