Buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends HCL Tech, Colgate Palmolive, Hitachi Energy stock for March 15
Buy or sell stocks: Rajesh Palviya has recommended three stocks today - HCL Technologies Ltd, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, and Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, began Friday's session with some minor cuts amid mixed global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started