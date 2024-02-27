Buy or sell: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying Astral and Bharat Electronics stock this week
Buy or sell stocks: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks to buy this week - Astral Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL).
Stock Market News: Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Tuesday's session with some minor cuts amid muted global cues.
