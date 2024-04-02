Buy or sell: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying Century Textiles and IRCTC today
Buy or sell stocks: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks to buy today - Century Textiles & Industries Ltd and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC).
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, started Tuesday's trading mostly down but subsequently gained back some of their initial losses.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message