Stock Market News: Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Tuesday's trade on a flat note amid sluggish global cues and ahead of inflation data. Nevertheless, during the choppy session, quickly recovered.

The BSE Sensex opened higher by 13.78 points or 0.02% at 73,516.42 level while the Nifty 50 opened at 22,334.45 level, up 1.80 points or 0.01%.

Investors will be eyeing this week's inflation data releases, both for retail and wholesale, for fresh cues. Data on retail inflation will be out later today.

The correction of the broader market, especially the small caps, is now the main near-term trend in the market, according to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. The small cap index is down 7.8% from its top, and given the valuations are still high, this correction is probably going to continue.

"Quality large caps will bounce back after a correction, but small caps are unlikely to bounce back in the near-term.PSE stocks that have run up too much too fast also are likely to face selling pressure," said Vijayakumar.

The Sensex and the Nifty 50, witnessed pressure on Monday's session as investors opted to hold off in advance of the release of important inflation data today in both the US and at home The Nifty Midcap 50 Index fell 0.52%, while the Nifty Smallcap Index fell 1.99% further, indicating that broader markets were also under pressure. To cut a long tale short, profit-booking dominated Monday's trading.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 616.75 points or 0.83% at 73,502.64 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,332.65 level, down 160.90 points or 0.72%.

Market Review and Outlook During last week, our markets rallied higher to surpass the 22,500 mark for the first time ever. However, we witnessed some pullback moves at the start of this week, and the Nifty 50 ended the day above the 22,300 mark, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

In Monday's session, our markets witnessed profit booking at the start of the week, where the small cap index corrected by a couple of percent. As of now, this dip seems to be a correction within an uptrend, as the technical indicators are still positive and the index is trading above its crucial supports. In the derivatives segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) started this series with short positions, but as the index marched higher, they covered some of their shorts and added longs to reduce their net short positions, explained Jain.

In the options segment, open interest addition is seen in 22,500–22,600 call options for the weekly series, hinting at this zone to be a resistance. On the lower side, the immediate support for the Nifty 50 is now placed around the 22,200 mark, while positional support is around the 22,000–21,900 range, as highlighted by Ruchit.

The broader markets witnessed a mixed trend where momentum was seen on both sides of the trade. In spite of a new high in the benchmark last week, the midcap and small cap indices did not rally in the last few days, indicating stock specific profit booking. In fact, the small-cap index has even breached its short term support, and the RSI has given a negative crossover from the overbought zone in the weekly charts. Thus, these segments could go through some time-wise corrective phase, and one should be very selective in trading for the short term, explained Jain.

Stocks To Buy This Week - Ruchit Jain On stocks to buy this week, Ruchit Jain recommended two stocks - Marico Ltd and Shriram Finance Ltd.

Marico Ltd Ruchit stated the stock has gone through a corrective phase in the last few months. However, prices are now trading around their support zone and have formed a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart. Hence, we believe that the price-wise correction is done, and the stock could see a pullback move in the near term. Short term traders can look for buying opportunities in the stock in the range of ₹510–505 for a potential target of around ₹540–550. The stop loss on long positions should be placed below ₹490.

Shriram Finance Ltd According to Jain, the stock has been forming a 'Higher Top, Higher Bottom' structure and is thus in an uptrend. The recent price upmoves have been supported by good volumes, whereas the volumes on corrections are low, which is a positive sign. The stock is trading above its 40 DEMA support, and hence, short term traders can look to buy the stock in the range of ₹2,480–2,460 for potential targets of ₹2,630 and ₹2,720. The stop loss on long positions should be placed below ₹2,345.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

