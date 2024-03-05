Buy or sell: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying Tata Chemicals and Max Financial Services stock this week
Buy or sell stocks: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks to buy this week - Tata Chemicals Ltd and Max Financial Services Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Tuesday's trading day on a negative note. Benchmark equity indices were trending down.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started