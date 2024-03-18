Buy or sell: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying Tata Steel and Pidilite Industries for tomorrow
Buy or sell stocks: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks to buy tomorrow - Tata Steel Ltd and Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended Monday's trading session on a positive note with modest gains led by metal stocks on the back drop of robust China data, news about Tata Steel block deals, and copper prices that were at a record high globally.
