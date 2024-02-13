Buy or sell: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying United Spirits and Apollo Hospitals stock this week
Buy or sell stocks: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks to buy this week - United Spirits Ltd and Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd.
Stock Market News: Amid mixed cues in global markets, the domestic equities benchmark indexes, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, concluded Monday's trading session down. Following Dalal Street's positive start on Monday, profit-booking took control, and Nifty 50 was unable to cling onto Friday's gains.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started