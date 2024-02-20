Buy or sell: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends buying United Spirits and Wipro stock this week
Buy or sell stocks: Ruchit Jain of 5paisa has recommended two stocks to buy this week - United Spirits Ltd and Wipro Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended in green for the fifth straight session on Monday, led by gains in pharma, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and consumer durable stocks.
