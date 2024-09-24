Buy or sell: Rudra Murthy recommends three stocks to buy today — September 24
- Buy or sell stocks: Rudra Murthy B.V. has recommended three stocks to buy today — SBI, GAIL India, and HPCL
Buy or sell stocks today: Indian stock market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed higher for the third successive trading session on Monday, September 23. The indices reached a new record high fueled by strong support from the financial services sector. The Nifty 50 index surged 0.57 per cent to 25,939.05 points after Monday's session, compared to 25,790.95 points at Friday's market close.