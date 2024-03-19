Buy or sell: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends Navin Fluorine, Gujarat Gas, and Bajaj Finance for tomorrow
Buy or sell stocks: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks for tomorrow - Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, and Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, closed the day lower on Tuesday, mirroring unfavourable global cues, further dragged by information technology (IT) firms that are quite sensitive to the US Federal Reserve's (US Fed) commentary and interest rate decision.
