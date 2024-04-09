Buy or sell: SBI Life to Grasim — Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 9
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — SBI Life, Grasim Industries, and Crompton Greaves
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following positive global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended higher on Monday. Two out of three frontline indices hit a new lifetime high and the market cap of the BSE-listed stocks crossed ₹400 lakh crore. The Nifty 50 index touched a new lifetime high of the 22,697 mark and finished 152 points higher at the 22,666 level. The BSE Sensex also climbed to a new peak of 74,869 during Monday deals and ended 494 points north at the 74,72 mark. In the broad market, the small-cap index climbed to an intraday high of 46,410 level and came close to its lifetime high of 46,821. However, the mid-cap index finished 0.26 percent higher after hitting a new high of 41,113 in the previous session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started