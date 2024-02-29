Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 29
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Aster DM Healthcare, Indus Towers, and Religare Enterprises
Buy or sell stocks in Indian stock market today: Following weak global cues, the Indian stock market ended lower on Wednesday as the majority of the indices witnessed sharp selling pressure. The Nifty 50 index lost 247 points and closed at 21,951 level, the BSE Sensex shed 790 points and closed at 72,304 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index corrected 624 points and ended at 45,963 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index tanked 1.94 percent while the mid-cap index crashed 1.82 percent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started