Buy or sell stock: JTL Industries share price jumps 19% in two days after FY24 business update
Buy or sell stock: JTL Industries share price has ascended from ₹183.25 to ₹218 apiece in two successive sessions
Buy or sell stock: JTL Industries share price has been in an uptrend for the last two days in a row. JTL Industries shares attracted strong buying interest in the first trade session of the new financial year 2024-24 and hit the upper circuit. The scrip opened upside on Tuesday and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹218 apiece on NSE, logging around 19 percent rise against its weekend close of ₹183.25 per share. JTL Industries share price witnessed strong buying interest on Monday after the company declared strong business updates for the financial year 2023-24. In an exchange filing on Monday, JTL Industries Ltd informed that the company has registered the highest-ever sales volume in the recently ended fiscal by logging over 42 percent annual growth. The company registered around 34.45 percent rise in sales volume of value-added products as well.
