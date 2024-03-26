Active Stocks
Tue Mar 26 2024 11:48:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.10 0.10%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 271.85 -1.40%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,431.80 -0.77%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 989.90 1.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 328.15 0.98%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell stock: Reliance Power shares hit upper circuit. Rises 35% in eight days
BackBack

Buy or sell stock: Reliance Power shares hit upper circuit. Rises 35% in eight days

Asit Manohar

Reliance Power share price today opened upside and went on to touch the upper circuit after climbing to an intraday high of ₹27.60 apiece

Buy or sell stock: Reliance Power shares are rising on debt reduction buzz, say experts. (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
Buy or sell stock: Reliance Power shares are rising on debt reduction buzz, say experts. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Buy or sell stock: Reliance Power shares have been in an uptrend for more than a week. After bottoming out at nearly 20 per share level, this Anil Ambani-backed company's stock price has been hitting the upper circuit regularly. Since last Monday, Reliance Power share price has touched the upper circuit on all sessions except on Tuesday last week. Reliance Power shares ended at 20.40 apiece on 13th March 2024. It witnessed strong buying interest on 14th March and that interest has been continuing till date. In the last eight straight sessions, Reliance Power share price has ascended from 20.40 to 27.60 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 35 percent appreciation in this time. Reliance Power share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of 27.60 per share, locking in a 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell.

According to stock market experts, Reliance Power shares are ascending on the buzz that the Anil Ambani-backed company has settled its dues with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and DBS Bank. They said that fresh capital infusion news is also a reason for the rise in Reliance Power share price. They advised Reliance Power shareholders to hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at 22. The stock may go up to 34 on breaching the hurdle placed at 30 on a closing basis.

What is fueling Reliance Power shares

On reasons that are fueling Reliance Power share price today, Parth Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "Reliance Power shares are ascending on debt reduction buzz. The stock ascended after the news reports that Reliance Power has settled dues with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and DBS Bank, with only a working capital loan left on its books from IDBI Bank."

The StoxBox expert went on to add that some credit for appreciation in Reliance Power shares can be attributed to the capital infusion news as well.

"The recent gains in Reliance Power shares have been supported by the capital infusion and investment proposal from Reliance Commercial Finance as well," said Parth Shah.

Reliance Power share price target

Expecting a further rise in Reliance Power shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Reliance Power share price is currently in 22 to 30 price band. The stock may go up to 34 apiece level if it manages to breach 30 apiece level on a closing basis. So, those who have Reliance Power shares in stock portfolio, are advised to hold Reliance Power shares maintaining strict stop loss at 22 level."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Mar 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie