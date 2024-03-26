Buy or sell stock: Reliance Power shares hit upper circuit. Rises 35% in eight days
Reliance Power share price today opened upside and went on to touch the upper circuit after climbing to an intraday high of ₹27.60 apiece
Buy or sell stock: Reliance Power shares have been in an uptrend for more than a week. After bottoming out at nearly ₹20 per share level, this Anil Ambani-backed company's stock price has been hitting the upper circuit regularly. Since last Monday, Reliance Power share price has touched the upper circuit on all sessions except on Tuesday last week. Reliance Power shares ended at ₹20.40 apiece on 13th March 2024. It witnessed strong buying interest on 14th March and that interest has been continuing till date. In the last eight straight sessions, Reliance Power share price has ascended from ₹20.40 to ₹27.60 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 35 percent appreciation in this time. Reliance Power share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹27.60 per share, locking in a 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell.
