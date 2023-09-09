Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week

Buy or sell stocks: Despite weak trends from global market cues on rising China-US tension, Indian stock market finished higher on sixth day in a row. NSE Nifty gained 92 points and closed at 19,819 levels, registering best week in the last two months. BSE Sensex finished 33 points higher at 66,598 mark whereas Bank Nifty index ended 278 points up at 45,156 levels. In broad market, small-cap index went 0.43 per cent higher whereas mid-cap index shot up 0.92 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market strategy for next week Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking believes that market mood has further improved after Nifty's closure above 19,800 levels on Friday. Choice Broking expert said that Nifty is poised to climb to a new peak and touch 20,000 mark. On stocks to buy next week, Sumeet Bagadia recommended three stocks to buy next week — Tata Motors, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Auto.

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking listed following details in regard to his stock recommendations: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹627.25, target ₹665, stop loss ₹602.

Tata Motors share is currently trading at ₹627.25 levels. We have witness a bounce back of Tata Motors shares from the strong support of ₹602 levels which is also 50 Day EMA levels. Currently stock is moving above 20, 50 and 200 Day EMA levels. The stock has moved higher with strong volumes indicating strength. Any dip in the stock can be a buying opportunity. The momentum indicator RSI is currently near to 60 levels which indicate bullishness in the stock. A small resistance is placed close to ₹635 levels. Once stock crosses the above mentioned resistance it can move towards the target of ₹665 levels which is also the all-time high level for the stock.

With a medium term outlook one can buy Tata Motors shares at CMP of ₹627.25, it can be also added on dips near ₹613 levels with an SL of ₹602 for a target price of ₹665. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] HCL Technologies: Buy at ₹1250, target ₹1310 and ₹1325, stop loss ₹1225.

In the daily time frame HCL Tech share is moving in Higher High Higher Low formation suggesting bullish trend and may continue its ongoing trend. Gradual rise in volume confirms bullishness in the trend. Scrip has taken support of 40 and 20 Exponential Moving Averages. Indicators such as RSI and MACD confirm the positive trend. Scrip has given breakout of resistance zone of 1235-1240 and is sustaining above the said levels. In the hourly chart, Post reversal the stock has multiple supports in a falling channel.

Closing and sustaining above ₹1275 will lead towards ₹1310 to ₹1325 levels in coming days. However, on the safer side nearby ₹1250 levels would be a better range to enter. SL can be kept as ₹1225. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Bajaj Auto: Buy at ₹4759, target ₹4900, stop loss ₹4650.

Bajaj Auto share price currently trading at ₹4759, has demonstrated strong technical indicators that make it an attractive prospect for investors. Over the past week, the stock has found solid support at the ₹4665 level, indicating a level of stability in its price action. Moreover, Bajaj Auto is currently trading above crucial Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) such as the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, reflecting its bullish momentum and potential for upward price movement.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 57 and is showing an upward slope, suggesting growing buying momentum. This combination of factors indicates that Bajaj Auto may have the potential to reach a target price of ₹4900 in the near term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To manage risk, it is advisable to set a stop-loss (SL) at ₹4650 to protect your investment in case the market takes an unexpected turn. Overall, given the technical analysis and current market conditions, Bajaj Auto appears to be a promising buy opportunity for those targeting a ₹4900 price level, with prudent risk management measures in place.