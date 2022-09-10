Speaking on chart pattern in regard to Nifty Pharma index, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The Nifty Pharma Index corrected gradually with the markets from October 2021 highs. However, in last couple of months the Nifty has seen a sharp pullback move but the Pharma index hasn’t seen much price wise upside move and has relatively underperformed. The index has resisted around its ‘200 DEMA’ recently is still trading below that crucial hurdle. But there are some initial signs of buying interest as the index has ended above its short term hurdle of 20 DEMA and the momentum readings on the daily chart have given a positive crossover. Also, the recent price structure indicates that the index is forming an ‘Inverted Head and Shoulders’ pattern which is a bullish pattern and is currently in process of forming the right shoulder."