Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Sept 212 min read . 07:20 AM IST
- Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two shares to buy today — Zydus Life and Britannia Industries
Buy or sell stocks for today: After witnessing bloodbath on Friday, Indian stock market bounced back from its lows on Monday that continued on Tuesday as well. On Tuesday, Nifty 50 index finished 194 points north at 17,816 whereas BSE Sensex shot up 578 points and closed at 59,719 levels. Nifty Bank index surged 563 points and closed at 41,468 levels.
Buy or sell stocks for today: After witnessing bloodbath on Friday, Indian stock market bounced back from its lows on Monday that continued on Tuesday as well. On Tuesday, Nifty 50 index finished 194 points north at 17,816 whereas BSE Sensex shot up 578 points and closed at 59,719 levels. Nifty Bank index surged 563 points and closed at 41,468 levels.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty is facing resistance at 18,000 levels and downside risk would continue to haunt bulls until it breaches this resistance. Asked about stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two shares to buy today — Zydus Life and Britannia Industries.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty is facing resistance at 18,000 levels and downside risk would continue to haunt bulls until it breaches this resistance. Asked about stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two shares to buy today — Zydus Life and Britannia Industries.
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty continued with the recovery and extended the gains further till 17900 zone with most of the frontline stocks along with Financial Services and Banking stocks improving their bias and anticipating for further gains with HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and SBI going strong with upside potential intact."
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty continued with the recovery and extended the gains further till 17900 zone with most of the frontline stocks along with Financial Services and Banking stocks improving their bias and anticipating for further gains with HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and SBI going strong with upside potential intact."
Prabhudas Lilladher analyst went on to add that Nifty Bank can carry on with the momentum with near term target of 43,000. However, the support for the day is seen at 17,700 while the resistance is seen at 18,000. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41,000 to 42,100 levels.
Prabhudas Lilladher analyst went on to add that Nifty Bank can carry on with the momentum with near term target of 43,000. However, the support for the day is seen at 17,700 while the resistance is seen at 18,000. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41,000 to 42,100 levels.
As mentioned above Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today — Zydus Life and Britannia Industries. Here we list out details in regard to buy or sell stocks for today:
As mentioned above Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today — Zydus Life and Britannia Industries. Here we list out details in regard to buy or sell stocks for today:
1] Zydus Life: Buy at ₹370, target ₹394, stop loss ₹362; and
1] Zydus Life: Buy at ₹370, target ₹394, stop loss ₹362; and
2] Britannia Industries: Buy at ₹3650, target ₹3760, stop loss ₹3600.
2] Britannia Industries: Buy at ₹3650, target ₹3760, stop loss ₹3600.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.