Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Sept 22

Prabhudas Lilladher experts went on to add, "Bank Nifty also is hovering near the 41000 and 41700 zone finding resistance near the peak zone and would need a decisive breakout above this crucial levels for further continuation of the trend. At the same time, 40300-40400 zone is the crucial support zone breaking which can witness further slide on the downside to weaken the near term bias. However, the support for the day is seen at 17600 while the resistance is seen at 17850. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 40800-41650 levels."