Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends these 2 stocks to buy today — 15 Sept

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends these 2 stocks to buy today — 15 Sept2 min read . 08:06 AM IST
- Buy or sell stocks for today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended Kotak Bank and Asian Paints shares to buy today
Stocks to buy or sell today: Following correction in US markets and SGX Nifty opening with significant gap down, Indian stock market opened on a negative note on Wednesday but it witnessed buying interest at lower levels and recovered all the losses in second half of the session. The Nifty ended above 18,000 with only a loss of about four-tenths of a percent, while the Bank Nifty outperformed by a wide margin to end above 41400 with gains of over 500 points.
As India’s wholesale inflation has fallen to the lowest since September last year, majority of the Dalal Street experts are suggesting 'buying on dips' strategy as they believe this 'uptrend' to continue further. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher is also backing the bulls and believes that stock specific trade would be better in such market scenario. On stocks to buy or sell today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two stocks — Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints — to buy today.
The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that Nifty recovered strongly after the initial gap down opening witnessed near 17,770 levels and touched the 18,000 landmark again to indicate strength with Banks, Financial Services, Metals and Power gaining momentum helping the index to rise during the session.
"Bank Nifty outperformed the Nifty index after opening on a low note near 40,300 and regaining strength to end near the 41,400 zone with bias getting even better with frontline banking stocks like HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank, which have been underperforming also picking up momentum and improving the bias. However, the support for the day is seen at 17,900 while the resistance is seen at 18,200. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41,000 to 42,100 levels," said Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Here we list out details in regard to buy or sell stocks for today:
1] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at ₹1954, target ₹2020, stop loss ₹1925; and
2] Asian Paints: Buy at ₹3438, target ₹3530, stop loss ₹3390.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
