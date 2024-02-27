Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Feb 27
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — MHRIL, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Tata Communications
Buy or sell stocks for the Indian stock market today: Following weak global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 index lost 90 points and closed at the 22,122 level, the BSE Sensex dipped 352 points and ended at the 72,790 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index corrected 235 points and closed at the 46,576 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index fell less than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.64:1.
