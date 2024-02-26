Stock market today: Gensol Engineering share price rebounds after retracing from 52-week high. Buy or sell?
Stock market today: Gensol Engineering share price is rising as the company has won two solar projects worth ₹337.70 crore in Rajasthan, say experts
Indian stock market today: Despite weak trends in the Indian stock market today, Gensol Engineering share price has managed to find buyers' interest in the early morning session on Monday. Gensol Engineering share price today opened higher at ₹1,247.60 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹1264 per share level, logging an intraday rise of around 4 percent within few minutes of the opening bell.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started