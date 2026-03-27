Buy or sell stocks on 27 March 2026: Amid Israel-US-Iran war, Vaishali Parekh recommends three shares to buy today

Buy or sell stocks on 27 March 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a weak note on Friday, with sentiment driven by a mix of global uncertainty, macro pressures, and continued institutional selling. The environment remains highly volatile and event-driven. The Israel-US–Iran war continues to be a key overhang. While there are intermittent signs of de-escalation, the risk of renewed escalation persists, keeping markets highly sensitive to geopolitical developments.

Ongoing uncertainty surrounding the deepening conflict in the Middle East has renewed a risk-off tone across global markets, with the US stock market closing sharply lower overnight. Asian markets followed suit, with South Korea’s KOSPI dropping more than 3% and Japan’s Nikkei falling over 1.5%, signalling a weak start for Indian equities. The broader market backdrop remains fragile, with crude oil prices, geopolitical developments, currency movements, and foreign investor flows set to shape the near-term direction.

Brent crude prices remain elevated and volatile, hovering in the $100–107 range, once again raising concerns around inflation, input costs, and broader macro pressures. The Indian rupee remains under pressure, weighed down by elevated crude prices, sustained FII outflows, and a stronger U.S. dollar. It has recently slipped beyond the 94 mark, touching record lows. Foreign institutional investors remain consistent sellers, with notable outflows through March, reflecting global risk aversion and cautious positioning by institutional capital.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Dalal Street undertone has improved, but the Nifty 50 index needs to close above 23,800 to establish the bulls' conviction.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the 50-stock index gained further to reach the 23,450 zone during the intraday session, showing some revival, and closed near the 23300-level, with some profit booking in the final hours, while sentiment and bias remained very cautious.

“The Nifty 50 index would need to cross above the initial hurdle of 23,800 zone decisively, to establish conviction and clarity for further positive developments with the recent low made near 22,500 zone positioned as the important and crucial support for the coming days, which needs to be sustained,” Vaishali Parekh said.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the index extended the gains to move above the important resistance zone of 53,300 level to bring some ray of hope for further upward move, but still the overall sentiment is precariously placed and would need much more clarity and conviction in the coming days.

“The Bank Nifty index would have the next resistance zone at the 55,500 level, which needs to be crossed to improve the bias and gather strength for further rise, at the same time having the important and crucial support at the 51,300 level, which needs to be sustained as of now,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Maharashtra Seamless, Sagility, and Zen Technologies.

1] Maharashtra Seamless: Buy at ₹560, Target ₹585, Stop Loss ₹550;

2] Sagility: Buy at ₹39, Target ₹42, Stop Loss ₹38; and

3] Zen Technologies: Buy at ₹1397, Target ₹1450, Stop Loss ₹1370.