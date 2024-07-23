Buy or sell stocks on Budget 2024: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 23

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended buying these three stocks ahead of the budget 2024 — HAL, JWL, and GNFC

Asit Manohar
Updated23 Jul 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at 24,800, and the 50-stock index has crucial support at 24,150.
Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at 24,800, and the 50-stock index has crucial support at 24,150.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks on Budget 2024: The Indian stock market ended lower for the second consecutive session on Monday as traders reduced commitments ahead of the Union Budget 2024. The Nifty 50 index ended 21 points lower at the 24,509 mark, the BSE Sensex lost 102 points and closed at 80,502 while the Bank Nifty index finished 14 points higher at 52,280. Cash market volumes on the NSE fell 9.4 percent. The broad market indices ended positively, even as the advance-decline ratio recovered to 1.30:1.

Vaishali Parekh stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at 24,800, and the 50-stock index has crucial support at 24,150. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said a fresh upside trigger could be assumed once the Nifty breaches the 24,800 mark decisively.

On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three buy-or-sell stocks: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL), and GNFC.

Stock market today

On the outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessed a volatile session before the much-awaited budget announcement day, which would be the deciding factor for the further directional trend of the indices. The Nifty index would have the crucial support of the 24150 zone while on the upside, a decisive breach above 24800 levels would trigger a further fresh upward move in the coming days."

"The Bank Nifty index has gripped between the tight range of 51,800 and 52,800 zone for quite some time, and a decisive breach on either side shall confirm the further directional move of the index. A decisive breach above the 53,300 zone shall confirm a breakout for further fresh upward move with an initial target of 55,100 level visible," said Parekh.

Parekh added that Nifty today has immediate support at 24,350 while the resistance is at 24,700. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 51,800 to 52,800.

Vaishali Parekh stocks

1] HAL: Buy at 4997, target 5225, stop loss 4890;

2] JWL: Buy at 642, target 675, stop loss 625; and

3] GNFC: Buy at 684, target 720, stop loss 670.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 06:40 AM IST
