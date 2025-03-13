Buy or sell stocks on Holika Dahan 2025: Vaishali Parekh recommends three shares to buy today — 13 March

Buy or sell stocks on Holika Dahan 2025: Following weak global market sentiments after the US stock market fell for the second straight session, the Indian stock market ended flat on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended 27 points lower at 22,470, the BSE Sensex went off 72 points and closed at 74,029, while the Bank Nifty index went up 202 points and finished at 48,056. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Small-cap indices underperformed the benchmark Nifty, declining 0.57% and 0.21%, respectively. Private Banks, Healthcare, and Financial Services posted the most substantial gains among sectoral indices, while IT, Media, and Realty experienced the most significant losses.

Stock market today — Holika Dahan 2025 Regarding trade setup on Holika Dahan 2025, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that overall Indian stock market bias is cautiously optimistic as the Nifty 50 index once again bounced back from crucial 22,300 levels. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the frontline index has strong support at 22,000 while facing a hurdle at 22,650. She noted that Nifty closing above 22,650 may improve the Indian stock market bias. However, to assume a bull trend, the 50-stock index has to close above 23,000.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index once again witnessed a volatile session during the intraday session recovered strongly from 22330 level and almost closed on a flat note near 22470 levels to maintain the bias with a cautiously positive approach. We continue with our stance of the index having the crucial support zone of the 22000 level, which needs to be sustained. On the upside, as mentioned earlier, only a decisive breach above the 23000 level shall establish conviction to expect further rise ahead."

"The Bank Nifty has sustained the crucial support zone of 47800 levels once again and has closed above the 48000 level, maintaining the bias intact, and with most of the frontline banking stocks looking well set for further rise, we expect the index to gain strength in the coming days. As mentioned earlier, the index would need a decisive breach above the 50EMA zone of 49500 levels to improve the bias and trigger for further rise in the coming days," said Parekh.

Parekh added that support for Nifty today is 22300, while the resistance is 22,700. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 47,600 to 48,600.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy on Holika Dahan 2025, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy or sell stocks: Infosys, ITD Cementation India, and Jio Financial Services.

1] Infosys: Buy at ₹1580, target ₹1620, stop loss ₹1560;

2] ITD Cementation India: Buy at ₹550, target ₹585, stop loss ₹535; and

3] Jio Financial Services Ltd or JFSL: Buy at ₹220, target ₹240, stop loss ₹215.