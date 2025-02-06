While a sell-on rally approach has been advocated by all and sundry, one needs to factor in that in an event-driven week, the possibility of a trend becomes difficult. The strong upmove seen yesterday was a sigh of relief. Now the key levels of 23500 have been held, and we have to consider that the upper echelons always have been a seller’s delight. The open interest in the options data suggests that PCR remains below 1, highlighting that the trends remain pressured. Moving into the upcoming sessions, one needs to consider how the trends shall flow into the upcoming sessions. Bank Nifty shall continue to remain an important index to watch out for as the expectation from RBI policy and the Federal Reserve outcome could give cues to this index going forward.