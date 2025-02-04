Stock recommendations: Raja Venkatraman picks these three stocks for Tuesday—4 February
Summary
- Buy or sell stocks: Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader recommends three stocks for Tuesday, 4 February
Nifty 50 on 3 February: Recap
On 3 February, Trump triggered a worldwide panic, and the knee-jerk reaction caught traders as well as investors by surprise before they got positive about the Budget cues. We had mentioned recently that historically, the last three budgets have resulted in a negative closing, and this came true on Monday as a weak opening set the tone for the big event ahead of the RBI policy at the end of the week.