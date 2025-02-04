Indian stock markets: Way forward

As the steps ahead are clearly again getting into a tangle, it's best to reduce participation and await clarity as the broader indices remain pressured. Global cues will try to dictate the trends, and the impact on the currency, as we have discussed earlier, shall play a part in the trends this week. We decided to step on the other side and see what we need to consider now to get our perspective in order. On higher timeframe charts, we observe that dollar-rupee has moved sharply above the consolidation, we are noting a long body candle pattern on the weekly charts that is intending to accentuate the bearish bias. This has created some hesitation; hence, we need to move ahead with some caution as we encounter a tense trading week.