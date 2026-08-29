Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday — 31 August 2026

Buy or sell stocks for 31 August 2026: The Indian stock market ended the week on a cautious note, extending their recent corrective phase as concerns over global interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and volatility surrounding the new Closing Auction Session weighed on investor sentiment. Although markets recovered sharply on Friday, supported by strong buying in IT stocks following upbeat global technology cues, the benchmark indices remained under pressure for the third consecutive week.
For the week, the Nifty 50 index declined around 0.31% to close at 24,175.65, while the Sensex fell nearly 0.36% to settle at 77,264.51. In contrast, the broader market remained relatively resilient, with the Midcap and Smallcap indices gaining around 0.52% and 0.51%.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as long as the Nifty 50 index trades above 23,900. He said that Nifty has an existing base at the 50-DEMA level (24,050) and the next strong base is in the 23,850-23,900 range. The Choice Broking expert predicted sharp selling pressure if the 50-stock index breaks decisively below 23,800.
Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended three shares to buy-or-sell on Monday: TCS, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Auto.
TCS share price is showing signs of consolidation after a recent recovery, with the stock currently trading around ₹2,342. The recent rally faced resistance near the 100-day EMA at ₹2,361.60, where selling pressure emerged, keeping the stock below this key level.
Axis Bank's share price is attempting to stabilise after a significant pullback from its recent highs, currently trading around ₹1,265. The stock is testing a major long-term ascending trendline, which is acting as an important dynamic support zone and could provide a base for the next recovery move.
Bajaj Auto's share price continues to exhibit strong bullish momentum after breaking out of its recent consolidation phase and maintaining a firm upward trajectory. The stock has been seeing sustained buying interest since the late-June recovery and is currently consolidating near its fresh 52-week high.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.