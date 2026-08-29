Subscribe

Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday — 31 August 2026

Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — TCS, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Auto

Asit Manohar
Updated29 Aug 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Indian stock market: Sumeet Bagadia believes the market bias is cautious to positive as long as the Nifty 50 index remains above 23,900.
Indian stock market: Sumeet Bagadia believes the market bias is cautious to positive as long as the Nifty 50 index remains above 23,900.(Photo: Mint, AI)
AI Quick Read

Buy or sell stocks for 31 August 2026: The Indian stock market ended the week on a cautious note, extending their recent corrective phase as concerns over global interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and volatility surrounding the new Closing Auction Session weighed on investor sentiment. Although markets recovered sharply on Friday, supported by strong buying in IT stocks following upbeat global technology cues, the benchmark indices remained under pressure for the third consecutive week.

Advertisement

For the week, the Nifty 50 index declined around 0.31% to close at 24,175.65, while the Sensex fell nearly 0.36% to settle at 77,264.51. In contrast, the broader market remained relatively resilient, with the Midcap and Smallcap indices gaining around 0.52% and 0.51%.

Stock market outlook

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as long as the Nifty 50 index trades above 23,900. He said that Nifty has an existing base at the 50-DEMA level (24,050) and the next strong base is in the 23,850-23,900 range. The Choice Broking expert predicted sharp selling pressure if the 50-stock index breaks decisively below 23,800.

Sumeet Bagadia's shares recommendations

Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended three shares to buy-or-sell on Monday: TCS, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Auto.

Advertisement

1] TCS: Buy at 2342, Target 2570, Stop Loss 2240.

TCS share price is showing signs of consolidation after a recent recovery, with the stock currently trading around 2,342. The recent rally faced resistance near the 100-day EMA at 2,361.60, where selling pressure emerged, keeping the stock below this key level.

2] Axis Bank: Buy at 1265, Target 1350, Stop Loss 1208.

Axis Bank's share price is attempting to stabilise after a significant pullback from its recent highs, currently trading around 1,265. The stock is testing a major long-term ascending trendline, which is acting as an important dynamic support zone and could provide a base for the next recovery move.

3] Bajaj Auto: Buy at 11910, Target 1277, Stop Loss 11300.

Bajaj Auto's share price continues to exhibit strong bullish momentum after breaking out of its recent consolidation phase and maintaining a firm upward trajectory. The stock has been seeing sustained buying interest since the late-June recovery and is currently consolidating near its fresh 52-week high.

Advertisement

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

Buy Or SellStocks To BuyStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday — 31 August 2026
Advertisement
Read Next Story